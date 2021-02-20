Greece confirms 1,424 new coronavirus infections; 325 in ICUs currently

Greece confirmed 1,424 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 2 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday.

Greece has confirmed 178,918 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.8 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 47 infections are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,921 to already confirmed cases.

In addition, 325 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 87.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,270 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

Another 247 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a drop of 10.83 pct since the previous day. The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals was 222 patients over the last 7 days.

There are also 23 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 6,272. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

The median age of confirmed infections is 44, while the median age of the deceased is 79 years.

Athens metropolitan area leads in the total of new infections, with 439 and 115 in the rest of Attica. Thessaloniki had 155 new infections in the last 24 hours.