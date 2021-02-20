Greece has issued nearly 40,000 vaccination certificates digitally, ministry says

Nearly 40,000 certificates of vaccination have been issued online within 24 hours of the platform’s start of operation, the Ministry of e-Governance said on Saturday.

The issuing of digital certificates is handled through the general gov.gr platform.

According to data provided by the ministry, nearly all (98 pct) of online appointments for vaccinations are kept by the public, while the daily average rate of vaccinations is 21,000.

So far, nearly 700,000 vaccinations have been carried out. Of these, 468,000 were for the first of two shots, and 226,635 were for the second one. The rate places Greece 12th among the EU’s 27 countries in terms of vaccinations per 100 residents.

ΑΜΝΑ