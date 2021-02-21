Civil Aviation Authority extends incoming flight restrictions to March 8

Incoming flight restrictions and obligatory self-isolation on international arrivals are extended to March 8, the Civil Aviation Authority (CYA) said in a new notam on Sunday.

Specifically:

– Flights from non-EU and non-Schengen Agreement countries to Greece are banned. Exceptions include citizens of the following countries: Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Russian Federation, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

– All international arrivals are required to furnish a negative coronavirus (PCR) test taken a maximum of 72 hours before travel.

– All international arrivals are required to observe a 7-day quarantine wherever they are housed (declared on the Passenger Locator Form, or PLF). For UK-originating passengers, a PCR test will be required after the 7-day quarantine. Random testing will also be carried out on arrival at Greek airports. If results are positive, the quarantine will be a 14-day one.

– Flights between Greece and Turkey continue to be suspended to March 8.

– All flights to and from Albania and North Macedonia will be carried out at Athens International Airpot ‘Eleftherios Venizelos’ only.

– Maximum number of travellers from the Russian Federation is at 500 per week (permanent Russian residents). The flights to and from Russia will only operate at the Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion International Airports.

Exceptions to the above contained in previous notams remain in effect.

AMNA