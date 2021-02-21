Greece confirms 884 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, 31 on Crete; 326 in ICUs currently

Greece confirmed 884 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Greece has confirmed 179,802 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 46 infections are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,417 to already confirmed cases.

In addition, 326 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 86.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,273 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

Another 259 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a rise of 4.86 pct since the previous day. The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals was 224 patients over the last 7 days.

There are also 25 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 6,297. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.