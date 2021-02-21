Greece’s former National Theater director held at police headquarters until Wednesday

Former National Theater director and actor Dimitris Lignadis is being held at the General Directorate of Attica Police (GADA) on charges of serial molestation of minors, and will provide testimony before an investigating magistrate on Wednesday.

Lignadis has denied all charges through his lawyer and was charged before a prosecutor before being led to detention. He is expected to receive a copy of the case against him on Monday in order to prepare his defense, and will be detained until 12:00 noon on Wednesday, when he will be led before a prosecutor.

According to sources, the prosecutors ordering his detention are focusing on two cases of molestation of minors that took place in 2010 and 2015.

Meanwhile, as his case is ongoing, prosecutors are also looking at other testimonials of actors on molestation or blackmail related to the theater and film industries in general.

The head of the actors union, Spiros Bibilas, is expected to testify before a prosecutor on Monday morning on all such charges made at the union as part of an internal disciplinary inquiry.

AMNA