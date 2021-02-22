Greece confirms 880 new coronavirus infections on Monday; 346 on ventilators nationally

Greece confirmed 880 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 11 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Greece has confirmed 180,672 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 43 infections are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,399 to already confirmed cases.

In addition, 346 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 85.5 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,280 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

A total of 264 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a rise of 1.93 pct since the previous day. The average rolling admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals was 233 patients over the last 7 days.

There are also 24 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 6,321. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

The median age of new infections is 44, while those of the deceased is 79 years.