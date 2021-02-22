February 22, 2021

Greek shipowners donate 20 ambulances to EKAV, 2 to police

February 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greek shipowners donated 20 ambulances to the National Emergency Response Ambulance Center (EKAV) and another 2 to Greek police, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced on Monday.

The 22 Peugeot Boxer-model ambulances are donated by the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) and the Greek Shipowners’ Social Welfare Company SYN-ENOSIS. 

They are the first such in Greece to have a power-assisted stretcher and a mechanically assisted patient transport seat, said EKAV’s President Nikos Papaefstathiou, who was present at the announcement event held at the Ministy of Health.

