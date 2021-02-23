Pierrakakis announces new application for opening up retail

A new application that will give citizens the chance to do their shopping via a different five-digit number (other than 13033), specifically for the retail sector, and which will involve a time limit, was announced by Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis on Tuesday in an interview with ‘Parapolitika’ radio station.

“At the moment we are considering measures specifically for retail. We are examining, together with Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Alternate Development and Investment Minister Nikos Papathanasis, technological measures that will allow a faster opening of the retail sector,” he said.

Regarding the vaccination roll-out platform, which is next due to open for the 70-74 years age group, he stressed that higher-risk groups will also be included in that round. “The categorisation of at-risk groups is done by experts. We implement everything that is decided based on the criteria that are decided. Very vulnerable groups will be added immediately. The next stage is the high-risk groups, where it will run in parallel to the 70-74 years age group, while the next stage will be for people in increased risk groups. When exactly this will happen depends on the deliveries of the vaccines,” Pierrakakis explained, and reiterated that the vaccination certificate is considered a facilitation tool.

AMNA