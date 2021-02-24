February 24, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

1,913 new coronavirus infections recorded, 357 patients intubated; 86 cases on Crete

February 24, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greek health authorities announced 1,913 new SARS-CoV-2 cases on Wednesday, raising the total number reported in the country to 184,686.

According to the new data published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), 357 people were intubated while 1,299 have left ICU.

The data also showed 28 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to6,371. 

Authorities have conducted 3,561,455 tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece, and 1,501,431 rapid antigen tests.

eKathimerini.com

More Stories

PHOTOS: Huge fire at a warehouse in Chania

February 24, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

PM Mitsotakis: The success of vaccination must not become an alibi of complacency

February 24, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Coronavirus: 2,147 new cases; 59 on Crete

February 23, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

PHOTOS: Huge fire at a warehouse in Chania

February 24, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

1,913 new coronavirus infections recorded, 357 patients intubated; 86 cases on Crete

February 24, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

PM Mitsotakis: The success of vaccination must not become an alibi of complacency

February 24, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Coronavirus: 2,147 new cases; 59 on Crete

February 23, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom