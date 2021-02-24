1,913 new coronavirus infections recorded, 357 patients intubated; 86 cases on Crete

Greek health authorities announced 1,913 new SARS-CoV-2 cases on Wednesday, raising the total number reported in the country to 184,686.

According to the new data published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), 357 people were intubated while 1,299 have left ICU.

The data also showed 28 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to6,371.

Authorities have conducted 3,561,455 tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece, and 1,501,431 rapid antigen tests.

eKathimerini.com