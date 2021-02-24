PM Mitsotakis: The success of vaccination must not become an alibi of complacency

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message that “the success of vaccination must not become an alibi for complacency,” during a press briefing on Wednesday.

He also indirectly but unmistakeably confirmed that the strict lockdown will be extended beyond March 1, despite the government’s original intention to ease lockdown on that date, due to the “sharp increase of cases in Attica.”

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Mitsotakis said that “we have very good news, which is the rapid progress in the vaccination process.”

“Yesterday we saw a sharp increase in cases, especially in Attica, which de facto removes our intention, always listening to the instructions of experts, to proceed to a gradual opening on March 1. But the main message we need to send is that we need to stay very focused on the measures, as we know that they work. I am aware that all our fellow citizens are tired, but at the moment we really have in our hands a weapon that we did not possess a few months ago and that is the weapon of vaccination. And we know very well that we are approaching the end of this great ordeal.”

The prime minister urged the health minister and all officials involved to underline that at this juncture there is no room for complacency in dealing with the coronavirus.

Regarding the official agenda of the cabinet meeting and the three bills to be introduced, he pointed out: “First, the bill of the justice ministry regarding parent-child relationships; it is a very important bill that comes to modernise a very sensitive aspect of family law.

“The second bill, which will be proposed by the alternate interior minister responsible for local government issues concerns the informal members of our families, domestic pets. The last legislative initiative that we will discuss today is the introduction of the institutional framework for teleworking in the public sector,” he said.