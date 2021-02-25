February 26, 2021

Extension of winter sales until March 31, 2021

February 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Wednesday submitted an amendment to a foreign ministry bill that will allow the winter sales period to be extended until March 31, 2021.

According to an announcement by the ministry, a relevant ministerial decision will follow which will determine the final details.

The trade sector has requested an extension of the winter sales as the lockdown has led to shops amassing large stockpiles of unsold goods, especially of fashion items.

