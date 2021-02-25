Government sets up metoogreece.gr website for reporting sexual harassment, abuse

“Together we break the silence. You are no longer alone,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in social media posts on Thursday, referring to the newly created government website metoogreece.gr (#MeTooGreece).

In posts with a relevant video attached, Mitsotakis presented the site created by the government as a new tool at the service of all citizens, where they can be informed on issues of sexual harassment, abuse and power-based violence, the actions taken against them, and links where victims can seek help.

The website, set up after the eruption of the #metooGR movements that began in Greece after the revelations made by Olympic medallist Sofia Bekatorou, will soon host announcements concerning initiatives designed to help people of all ages and genders respond to every form of harassment and abuse.