PM Mitsotakis announces series of government initiatives to prevent violence and abuse

“I wish and hope that at the end of this discussion we are able to adopt a common line on how to address the essence of the problem. Let’s examine together how our institutional framework will deal more effectively with these phenomena,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday in Parliament, referring to the emergence of the Greek #MeToo movement, in his address during the debate on the quality of democracy and public discourse.

“We had a wave of revelations after the reports made by Sofia Bekatorou,” Mitsotakis said, and explained that he had asked for the parliamentary debate “because this cleansing process is at risk of losing sight of its purpose and becoming, instead, an arena for party confrontation. As if crime has colour or shame an ideology.”

According to the prime minister, dealing with these phenomena requires cooperation between the state and citizens, state action in accordance to the rule of law and the reaction of societal law. “It is not a coincidence that all this started in our country with the testimony of Sofia Bekatorou on January 16, at an event of the General Directorate of Sports, an initiative that I welcomed immediately,” Mitsotakis stressed.

“The #MeToo movement started four years ago in America. In Greece, it appeared in 2021. Today the silence has broken and it is the turn of action to break through the inertia,” the prime minister said.

“For a month now, society has been in a state of shock. The common defence is a movement of liberation. And yet in the past few days the protagonists are not the victims. A new wave of populism and vague accusations is being promoted. As if the rapists are divided into left and right. This descent derails the Greek “#MeToo” issue.

“Our job is the coherence and the correct assessment of the government and Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. The political responsibility lies with me. I think that Ms. Mendoni is a very effective minister. Thanks to her, important projects are progressing, such as the development of the former Elliniko airport, the Thessaloniki metro, the National Gallery, while the Acropolis has been made accessible to people with disabilities. During the pandemic, people in the culture sector acquired a register. She found a solution and one with consensus so that the problem with copyright was finally solved. She is a good minister, even though she has upset several unions. It was a mistake to call Mr. Lignadis a dangerous person, but this does not outweigh her work,” the prime minister added.

“This movement is a springboard to unite society, to make it fairer,” the prime minister said and explained that “#metoo works like a break in time. The world of work and the rules that govern it will change substantially because of it. Voices demand that we listen and change. To recognise that there was and is inequality between men and women. It is finally positive that women and men who have been abused themselves feel safe to talk. This government has set the stage for victims to denounce these acts.”

“The penal code is changing. The penalties for sexual offences are becoming stricter,” Mitsotakis said, explaining that “for minors, the statute of limitations is suspended until the victim reaches adulthood, with new age limits.”

“A central web portal, metoo.gov.gr, is being launched. Complaints can be submitted in real time,” the prime minister said, and added: “We are establishing a special register for all professionals who come into contact with children and adolescents. This register, which all serious countries have, will operate in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice, the Greek Police, the police authorities. The International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) C190 Violence and Harassment Convention will soon be ratified in Parliament. Mandatory codes of conduct are being established in every company.”