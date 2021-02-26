Ex-director of National Theater Lignadis transferred to Tripoli jail
Former National Theater director and actor Dimitris Lignadis was transferred to a prison in the city of Tripoli, central Peloponnese, on Friday, police authorities reported.
Earlier in the day, a public prosecutor investigating charges of molestation of minors against him ruled that he should be held in custody until his trial.
Lignadis, who concluded his testimony before a prosecutor on Thursday, has been detained since his arrest on Saturday.