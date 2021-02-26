February 27, 2021

Greece confirms 1,790 new coronavirus cases on Friday; 371 patients on ventilators nationwide

February 26, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirmed 1,790 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, of which 6 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Confirmed infections since the pandemic began total 188,201 in Greece. In the last 7 days, 62 confirmed cases related to incoming travellers and 2,462 to already confirmed cases.

A total of 371 patients are on ventilators nationwide. Their median age is 69 years. An 84.9 pct has an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or more.

Another 1,326 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began in Greece. The current average of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals nationally is 270 (daily change: -7.53 pct). The average rate of hospital admissions in the last 7 days is 273 patients.

EODY said that 29 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hrs, while the deceased since the pandemic began in Greece total 6,439. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of new infections is 44, while the median age of the deceased was 79.

