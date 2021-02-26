February 27, 2021

Unidentified perpetrators attack Heraklion office of Deputy Sports Minister Avgenakis

February 26, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Unidentified individuals on Friday attacked the office of Deputy Culture and Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis in the city of Heraklion, where he is also the New Democracy MP. They came into the office while the deputy minister’s associates were there and caused damage. 

Leaving, they wrote slogans in support of hunger-striking November 17 terrorist hitman Dimitris Koufodinas, while police gave chase through the centre of the city to locate them.

In a post on social media, Avgenakis said he expects all parties to condemn the practice of violence targeting democracy in the strongest possible way.

