Greece on Saturday reported 1,630 new cases of the novel coronavirus, 29 deaths and 379 patients on ventilators.

The new figures published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) pushed the death toll to 6,468 and total cases to 189,831.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 3,631,831 PCR tests and 1,577,701 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.