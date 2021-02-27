February 28, 2021

Greece surpasses 850,000 coronavirus vaccinations, says Kikilias

February 27, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias visited the vaccinations mega-center at Helexpo in Marousi, Athens, on Saturday, with Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Health Care, Marios Themistokleous.

Kikilias toured the center, was briefed by medical staff and he also spoke with citizens who were receiving their vaccine. 

Greece has now surpassed 850,000 vaccinations, while another 50 vaccination centers will be added to the current 750, he noted. 

The minister praised the efforts of medical staff and the work of both the Civil Protection Secretariat and the Digital Governance Ministry. “We are very close to achieving the target, which is to win over this health battle we have been giving for a whole year”, he added.

Themistokleous said it is tremendously important that people seem to come at these centers in large numbers, and he thanked staff and citizens alike. 

