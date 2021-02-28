March 1, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Greece records 1,269 COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths, 391 intubated on Sunday; 46 cases on Crete

February 28, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirmed 1,790 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, of which 6 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Confirmed infections since the pandemic began total 188,201 in Greece. In the last 7 days, 62 confirmed cases related to incoming travellers and 2,462 to already confirmed cases.

A total of 371 patients are on ventilators nationwide. Their median age is 69 years. An 84.9 pct has an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or more.
Another 1,326 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began in Greece. The current average of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals nationally is 270 (daily change: -7.53 pct). The average rate of hospital admissions in the last 7 days is 273 patients.

EODY said that 29 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hrs, while the deceased since the pandemic began in Greece total 6,439. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of new infections is 44, while the median age of the deceased was 79.

More Stories

Winter sales extended to March 31

February 28, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Notam on domestic flights extended to March 8

February 28, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

1,630 new virus infections confirmed, 64 on Crete

February 27, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece records 1,269 COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths, 391 intubated on Sunday; 46 cases on Crete

February 28, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Winter sales extended to March 31

February 28, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Notam on domestic flights extended to March 8

February 28, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

1,630 new virus infections confirmed, 64 on Crete

February 27, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom