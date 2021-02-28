March 1, 2021

Notam on domestic flights extended to March 8

February 28, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Restrictions on domestic flights are extended to March 8, according to a Civil Aviation Authority announcement on Sunday.

According to the Civil Aviation announcement the notam on domestic flights is extended to 06:00 on Monday 8 March.

The same notam allows essential domestic flights for health issues, commercial and general business issues and families reunion or return to permanent residence.

From the notam are excepted: emergency flights, Hellenic national healthcare system flights, state flights, sanitary flights, humanitarian flights, military flights, cargo flights, firefighting flights, frontex flights, technical landing where passengers do not disembark and ferry flights.

