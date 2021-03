The government has decided to prolong winter sales, which officially end Sunday, by a month, to March 31.

The decision has not placated retailers, who have been shut down until March 8, with a high likelihood that their lockdown could be extended to March 15.

Many of them say they are, disappointed, desperate, angry even. “We do not want to have a second wasted Easter in a row,” one of them said. Easter in Greece falls on May 2 this year.