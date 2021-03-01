Gerapetritis: Either next week or the week after, the market and the society will gradually open

“Either next week or the week after, the market and the society will gradually open,” but this will demand that people show even greater responsibility, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said on Monday in an interview with radio station “Kanali 1”. He also predicted that there will be a “sufficient precentage of immunity by the summer, if there is a normal flow in the supply of vaccines.”

Starting with the assumption that “accumulated fatigue actually leads to non-compliance,” the Minister of State said this was the reason why the measures “are much less effective than in previous periods – and this is reflected in the indicators. So, although we are already in the third week of the lockdown, we have not seen this reflected in a reduction of indicators in terms of cases, intubation and deaths.” According to the minister, this was no longer a matter of controls or repression but “more a matter of psychology and conscience.”

“We have to look at the issues again; it goes without saying that either next week or the week after we will go to a gradual reopening of the market and society,” he said. The minister also stressed that “we have to show much more responsibility when that happens. We cannot afford to stay closed – not only for reasons of social decompression, but also for reasons related to our finances. Our capacity to support employees and businesses is becoming exhausted.”

Concluding, he added: “We will return and this means we must all show more responsibility when that happens.”

