Greece registers 2,353 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 422 patients in ICUs nationwide. 69 new cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 2,353 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, of which 18 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Tuesday.

Confirmed infections since the pandemic began total 194,582 in Greece. In the last 7 days, 60 confirmed cases related to incoming travelers and 2,368 to already confirmed cases.

A total of 422 patients are on ventilators nationwide, of whom 69.9 pct are men. The median age of all ICU patients is 68 years. An 84.6 percent has an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or more.

Another 1,364 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began in Greece. The current average of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals nationally is 289 (daily rise of 11.58 pct). The average rate of hospital admissions in the last 7 days is 291 patients.

EODY said that 23 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hrs, while the deceased since the pandemic began in Greece total 6,557. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of all new cases is 44 years and of all the deceased 79 years.