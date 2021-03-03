Greece confirms 2,702 new coronavirus cases on Wed., 79 on Crete; Hospital admissions up 36.33 pct

Greece confirmed 2,702 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours of which 20 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

So far, Greece has a confirmed total of 197,279 infections with SARS-CoV-2 (daily change: +1.4 percent).

Based on confirmed data of the last 7 days, 63 of them are linked to incoming travellers and 2,419 to already registered cases. The infection contagion ratio (Rt) currently assessed at 0.98.

Another 40 registered deaths related to Covid-19 occurred in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of casualties since the first outbreak to 6,597. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The number of hospital patients on ventilators totals 431 (70.1 pct are men). The patients’ median age is 68 years. An 84.9 pct has an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or more.

The number of new patients in hospitals due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours is 394, a whopping daily rise of 36.33 pct. The rolling average of hospital admissions in the last seven days is 304 patients.

Overall, the median age of newly infected people in the last 24 hours is 44 years, and the median age of those who died in the same period is 79 years.