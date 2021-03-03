Rise in SARS-CoV- 2 viral load seen in many parts of Greece in late February; Attica stabilising but high

The SARS-CoV-2 viral load in urban sewage was showing rising trends in many areas of Greece being monitored by the National Public Health Organisation’s national network for monitoring sewage viral loads between February 22-28, in relation to February 15-21, except in the Attica Region.

According to an announcement on Wednesday, levels in Attica appeared to be stabilising during that period, with a fluctuation of just -3 pct, but continued to be high.

The increases seen in other areas ranged from 66 pct in Larisa to 337 pct in Rethymno, Crete.

Other areas, such as Agios Nikolaos in Crete stayed essentially stable (+2 pct), while others saw marginal increases, such as Thessaloniki (10 pct) and Patras (15 pct), that are within the test’s margin of error.