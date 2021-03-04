March 5, 2021

Court rejects request by Koufodinas to suspend jail sentence

March 4, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

A misdemeanors court in Lamia rejected a petition on Thursday by the lawyers of convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas for suspension of his jail sentence until his health recovers.

Koufodinas has been on hunger strike for 56 days and 10 days ago rejected liquid sustenance as well. 

In a separate action, he has petitioned authorities that he be transferred from the farm jail in Kassavetia, in the Volos area, to the Korydallos jail in the Piraeus area, instead of the Domokos jail in Central Greece. This request was referred to the misdemeanors council of Lamia, and a decision is expected by the end of the week, his lawyer said.

