Greece confirms 2,219 new coronavirus cases on Thursday; 449 on ventilators nationally

Greece confirmed 2,219 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours of which 21 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

So far, Greece has a confirmed total of 199,496 SARS-CoV-2 infections. Based on confirmed data of the last 7 days, 70 of them are linked to incoming travellers and 2,695 to already registered cases.

Another 35 registered deaths related to Covid-19 occurred in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of casualties since the first outbreak to 6,632. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The number of hospital patients on ventilators totals 449. The patients’ median age is 68 years. An 85.1 pct has an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or more.

Another 1,389 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

The number of new patients in hospitals due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours is 365, while the rolling average of hospital admissions in the last seven days is 316 patients.