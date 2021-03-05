Coronavirus viral load rising across the country, expert says at briefing

The viral load of the novel coronavirus is registering a rising trend in several areas of Greece, professor of pediatric infectious diseases Vana Papaevangelou said at Friday’s regular live briefing on the pandemic.

In fact, the viral load doubled over the last 15 days, she said, with the number of active cases of infection reaching 16,500. The age group of 20-65 leads in new coronavirus cases, while fewer infections are being observed in those aged 75 or over, possibly becausel of vaccinations, she added.

The ratio of positive cases identified in tests has reached 4 percent, hospitalizations have increased, yet the mortality rate remains consistently low, the member of the Health ministry’s coronavirus experts committee noted.

Great dispersal of the virus is observed across all areas in Attica region, while a 37 pct rise in news cases was registered in Thessaloniki. Occupancy of beds in Attica intensive care units is at 87 pct, while hospital admissions now average 330 daily.

Papaevangelou stressed that a joint effort by all in keeping up with safety restrictions is required until mass immunization is achieved. Wearing face masks still is the most effective personal measure, she reiterated.

“I always have been, and still am positive that we will make it through this”, she underlined.

Larissa taken off high alert

The viral load of the novel coronavirus has risen in several regions and municipalities in Greece, said Deputy Minister for Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias at Friday’s televised briefing on the pandemic.

He named in particular the regions of Kozani (especially Eordea and Kozani), Kastoria, Ioannina, Kavala, Imathia (esp. Alexandria), Serres, Kilkis, Zakynthos, Chania and Rethimno.

The minister urged citizens in these regions to remain diligent in observing all safety restrictions, as the weekly and biweekly averages of infections per 100,000 inhabitants are approaching alarming proportions.

The region of Fthiotida and the municipality of Anogia (Rethymno, Crete) in particular will enter red-alert status as of Saturday (March 6).

In addition, Larissa’s region will no longer be under high-alert status as of 06:00 on Saturday, due to the persistent earthquake activity there, he noted.

The minister also clarified that the restriction of moving with a 2km radius from home does not include car checks at the Vehicle Roadworthiness Test Center (KTEO), provided an appointment is made. The text messaging code is #2, he said.

Finally, Hardalias noted said that both civil and religious weddings are allowed but with a maximum of 9 attendees, including officiating persons and helping staff.

All citizens must remain on high-alert and keep up with health restrictions, until the largest portion of the country’s population has been vaccinated, he underlined.