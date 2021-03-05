Greece confirms 2,215 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 74 on Crete; 451 in ICUs nationally

Greece confirmed 2,215 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours of which 15 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

So far, Greece has a confirmed total of 201,677 SARS-CoV-2 infections. Based on confirmed data of the last 7 days, 71 of them are linked to arrivals from abroad and 2,885 to already registered cases.

Another 32 registered deaths related to Covid-19 occurred in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of casualties since the first outbreak to 6,664. Of these, 95.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The number of hospital patients on ventilators totals 451. The patients’ median age is 68 years. An 84.7 pct has an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or more.

Another 1,398 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

The number of new patients in hospitals due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours is 402 (daily change: +10.14 pct), while the rolling average of hospital admissions in the last seven days is 335 patients.

The median age of new infections is 44 years, while that of the deceased ones 79 years.