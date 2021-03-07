Bishop of Kidonia & Apokoronas, Damaskinos, tested positive for coronavirus, as announced by the Press Office of the Holy Metropolis of Kidonia & Apokoronas on Sunday evening.

The 63-year-old Ieronymos is showing mild symptoms and he is in home quarantine.

“The pandemic is an insidious disease and no one knows when he will be infected. Pay attention and pray. Everything will be fine, just be careful”, is the message of Bishop Damaskinos.