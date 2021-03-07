Greece confirms 1,142 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, 50 on Crete; 466 in ICUs currently

Greece confirmed 1,142 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 8 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Greece has confirmed 205,120 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.6 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 67 infections are considered related to travel from abroad and 3,348 to already confirmed cases.

In addition, 466 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 84.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 68 or more. Another 1,408 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

Another 429 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a rise of 20.51 pct since the previous day. The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals was 429 patients over the last 7 days.

There are also 53 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 6,758. Of these, 95.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.