Greece to participate in ‘ITB Berlin’ travel trade show

Greece is participating in the world’s leading travel trade show ‘ITB Berlin’ which will take place digitally on March 9-12.

Greece will be present with 250 exhibitors compared with an average of 90 in the past, the general secretary of the National Tourism Organization of Greece (GNTO) Dimitris Frangakis said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

“We are very well prepared for Greece’s participation. Greece will innovate both in the field of promotion of the Greek tourism product and in the actions that the GNTO has included in its portfolio for ITB 2021.”

“With the cooperation of the GNTO and the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels,” Frangakis underlined, “60 Greek Boutique Hotels throughout Greece and 20 Greek start-ups with innovative products for tourism, certified by the CapsuleT programme, will be presented at ITB 2021.