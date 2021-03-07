Restrictions on domestic and international air travel are extended

Restrictions on domestic and international flights are extended, with a new announcement by the Civil Aviation Authority, with the aim of limiting the spread of Covid-19.

For domestic flights, travel restrictions are extended, only essential flights are allowed, until Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 06:00 in the morning, while for international flights the restrictions continue until Monday, March 22, 2021 at 06:00 in the morning.

In particular, according to the CAA, the following apply:

* Domestic flights: the extension of the directive concerning domestic flights (regular passenger services, general aviation and commercial routes – domestic flights, commercial and general / business aviation), which provides that only essential travel at all airports in the country are allowed (Essential Travel) which includes travel for health, business purposes, objective family reasons (family reunification) and return to permanent residence.

* Prohibition of entry to Greece of third-country nationals other than the countries of the European Union and the Schengen Agreement: notam provides for a prohibition of entry to the country of third-country nationals, except the countries of the European Union and the Schengen Agreement. Citizens of the following 8 countries are excluded from the aviation directive: United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Russian Federation and Israel. Rwanda and Singapore have been removed from this list of exemptions from the list of authorized third countries in relation to the existing air directive.

* Seven (7) days quarantine on all arrivals from abroad: All passengers entering our country from any foreign country, including the Member States of the European Union, are subject to mandatory precautionary restrictions at home or at the place of temporary of residence declared on the PLF form, for seven (7) days, unless they remain in Greece for a shorter period, in which case the temporary restriction is valid for this period, ie until their departure. In addition, international passengers will be checked upon arrival, based on the procedure provided by the Passenger Locator Form. In case a passenger tests positive, he will be placed in 14-day quarantine.

* International arrivals only with a negative test of 72 hours: notam predicts that all passengers of international flights will enter our country only with a negative PCR test Covid-19 which will be performed up to 72 hours before their arrival. It is reminded that the passengers will be tested at the entrance to the Greek territory based on the PLF.

* Mandatory rapid arrival test for all passengers from the UAE and the UK: In addition to all other measures, a mandatory rapid arrival test is provided for all passengers from the United Arab Emirates as well as from the United Kingdom.

* United Kingdom – 7-day quarantine and new pcr test to lift it: Especially for incoming passengers from the UK in order to get out of quarantine they will have to undergo a new PCR test when the 7-day period is completed.

* Compulsory completion of Passenger Locator Form: The mandatory completion of the form is provided, at the email address travel.gov.gr, by all passengers of international flights to Greece. It is also mandatory to complete the PLF form for passengers of foreign flights who are permanent residents of Greece and depart from the airports of our country.

* Suspension of flights with Turkey: The suspension of flights between Greece and Turkey is extended.

* Arrivals only at AIA “Eleftherios Venizelos” from Albania / North Macedonia: All flights to and from Greece from Albania and North Macedonia, according to the new extension of notam, will be operated only at AIA “Eleftherios Venizelos”.

* Maximum travelers from the Russian Federation: Especially for Russia (permanent residents) the following restrictions remain, arrivals only at the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion and a maximum entry limit for Greece of 500 passengers per week.

Exceptions to pre-existing notams apply to all domestic / international flight instructions.