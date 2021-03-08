Greece registers 1,165 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 54 on Crete; 477 intubated patients nationwide

Greece confirmed 1,165 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, of which 4 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported on Monday.

So far, Greece has a confirmed total of 206,281 SARS-CoV-2 infections. Based on confirmed data of the last 7 days, 64 of them are linked to arrivals from abroad and 2,887 to already registered cases.

Another 39 deaths related to Covid-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the casualties total since the first outbreak to 6,797. Of these, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The number of intubated hospital patients totals 477. The patients’ median age is 68 years. An 84.5 pct has an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or more.

Another 1,416 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

The number of new Covid-19 patients in hospitals in the last 24 hours is 337 (daily change: -21.45 pct), while the rolling average of hospital admissions in the last seven days is 367 patients.

The median age of new infections is 44 years, while that of the deceased ones 79 years.