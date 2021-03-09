Income tax statements to be submitted in Greece from April 1, 2021

The plan of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue is to open the platform for the submission of 2020 income tax declarations on April 1, even though the date has not been officially confirmed yet, ekathimerini.com reports.

In what is expected to be a process comprising very unpredictable declarations, given the effects of the pandemic, it is almost certain that the deadline for the statements will not be the end of June as the general law foresees.

The declarations that will be uploaded this spring are expected to expose the impact of the coronavirus on the incomes of 6.5 million households. The statistical data that will emerge will also lead to legislative action, as the content of the declarations will indicate to the Finance Ministry whether it must resort to targeted interventions concerning the arbitrary calculation of taxpayers’ income based on their assets (“tekmiria”) and whether there will be no fines imposed on taxpayers who will have failed to show at least 30% of their 2020 incomes spent online.

The data will also indicate to what extent the budget can expect anticipated revenues, in a year when state expenditure has already grown beyond proportion.