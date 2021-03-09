Tourism in Greece hopes to be open for business by May 14, Theoharis says

Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis invited people all around the world to spend their holidays in Greece this summer, highlighting the country’s slogan “All you want is Greece” during his address on Tuesday to the ITB Berlin 2021 international travel trade show, which this year is taking place online.

“Now and forever the only thing you want is Greece. To bring a smile back to your lips, with the hope that you will take your lives back, the only thing you want is Greece,” he said.

Theoharis said that Greece hopes, provided the epidemiological conditions permit, to open the gates for tourism by May 14. Until then, he explained, a “pilot” opening is being examined, probably in early April, with EU countries and those that are far along in their vaccine roll out, such as Israel.

Addressing the potential visitors of the country, Theoharis underlined that Greece is ready to welcome them with a comprehensive protocol for the summer of 2021, which will welcome visitors provided they meet one of three conditions: They have either been vaccinated or they have antibodies or else a negative COVID-19 test.