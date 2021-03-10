Celestyal Cruises announces restart of Greek island cruises on May 29

Celestyal Cruises said on Wednesday its 2021 program would restart on May 29, with the departure of the 7-night cruise “Idyllic Aegean” from the port of Piraeus on May 29.

Its ship ‘Celestyal Crystal’ will take passengers to the Turkish coastal resort of Kusadası, then to the Greek islands of Rhodes, Santorini, Myconos (after a stopover at Lavrion Port), Melos and then Crete.

The company added that it will announce a full schedule when more countries reopen their tourism industries. Until then, Celestyal Crystal will offer 3-night or 4-night cruises, departing from Lavrio on Wednesdays and Piraeus on Saturdays.

Customers who have paid for April-May 2021 canceled cruises this year will have a choice to receive credit for a future cruise with a full refund of what they paid, in addition to a voucher worth 20 pct paid for a future reservation, and use such credits for future cruises between 2021 and 2023.