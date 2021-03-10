Greece confirms 2,633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 94 on Crete; 479 on ventilators nationwide

Greece confirmed 2,633 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours of which 7 were identified at the entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

So far, Greece has a confirmed total of 212,091 (daily change +1.3 pct) SARS-CoV-2 infections. Based on confirmed data of the last 7 days, 69 of them are linked to arrivals from abroad and 2,312 to already registered cases.

Another 43 registered deaths related to Covid-19 occurred in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of casualties since the first outbreak to 6,886. Of these, 95.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The number of hospital patients on ventilators totals 479. The patients’ median age is 67 years. An 85.0 pct has an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or more.

Another 1,445 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

The number of new patients in hospitals due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours is 443 (daily change: +13.59 pct), while the rolling average of hospital admissions in the last seven days is 389 patients.

The median age of those newly infected is 44 years, while that of the deceased is 79 years.