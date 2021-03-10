March 11, 2021

Greek islands top destination for summer holidays, German travel official says

March 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The Greek islands are at the top of holiday destinations for Germans, Travel Agents Union President Norbert Fiebig said at Berlin’s International Tourism Fair (ITB) held online.

Fiebig said that reservations for summer holidays are gradually increasing, and have currently reached 26 percent of 2020 reservations, with Greece and Turkey being particularly popular.

If German tourism travel this summer reaches 50 percent of the pre-pandemic times, he noted, he would consider it a success, particularly since organized tourism registered a drop of 65 pct in 2020, “taking the industry back 30 years.”

The travel official also expressed the belief that there would be an impetus for more travel in the summer of 2021, since many people did not go on holidays in 2020. Vaccinations and options for coronavirus testing would help this, he said.

