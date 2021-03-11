Deaths and intubations keep rising, as new cases ease. 82 cases on Crete

Fifty-one people died of Covid-related causes in the last 24 hours and 506 coronavirus patients are on ventilators at the country’s referral hospitals, Thursday’s Health Ministry bulletin showed, pointing to rising fatalities and critical cases.

On Wednesday and Tuesday, the number of reported fatalities came to 43 and 46, respectively, while intubated patients stood at 479 and 484.

Thursday’s coronavirus toll took the nation’s total since the start of the pandemic to 6,937 deaths.

On the upside, new infections eased on Thursday at 2,570 from Wednesday’s 2,633 and Tuesday’s spike of 3,215.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said that it conducted 50,078 tests in the 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday, with 5.13% coming back positive.

The average age of those who tested positive for the virus currently stands at 44 years old, while the mean age of fatalities is at 79 years old.