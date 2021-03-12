Greece registers 2,405 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 49 fatalities; 521 on ventilators. 101 new cases on Crete

Greece registered 2,405 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 14 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Greece has confirmed 217,018 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +1.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 59 infections are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,881 to already confirmed cases.

There are also 521 patients on ventilators in hospitals, with 67.4 pct of them being men. Their median age is 67 years and 83.5 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,472 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 464 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital, a reduction of 7.39 pct since the previous day. The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals was 417 patients over the last 7 days.

There are also 49 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 6,986. Of these, 95.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

The median age of new infections on Thursday was 44, while the median age of the deceased was 79.