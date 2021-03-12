World Travel & Tourism Council praises Greece’s strategy to reopen country in May

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) praised the Greek government on Thursday for “its tremendous efforts and strategic steps taken to restart international travel from 14 May.”

In a statement, WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara said that this clear roadmap to recovery “lays out the pathway which other countries could follow, in a bid to kickstart safe travel and help revive their own stricken economies.”

Guevara also welcomed the government’s intention to welcome visitors with proof of vaccination, a negative test or a positive antibody test, and said that these measures “will provide the reassurance consumers need to book their trips.”

As one of Europe’s most popular destinations for travellers, Greece relies heavily upon international travel, particularly from Germany and the United Kingdom, she said.