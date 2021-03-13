Greece records 2,512 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, 91 on Crete; 545 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 2,512 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday.

Greece has confirmed 219,521 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +1.2 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 57 infections are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,082 to already confirmed cases.

A total of 545 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 84.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,482 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 444 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a drop of 4.31 pct since the previous day. The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals was 430 patients over the last 7 days.

There are also 52 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 7,038. Of these, 95.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

The median age of new infections is 44 years (range: 0.2 to 105 years of age), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0 to 103).

From January 1, 2020 to the present, laboratories that report the total of samples tested have carried out 3,910,466 tests. Health centers and EODY units using the Rapid Ag testing method have checked another 1,927,329 samples. The rolling average of tested people in the last 7 days is 43,331.