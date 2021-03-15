Greece reports 1,134 new cases and 46 deaths from Covid-19 on Monday, 46 on Crete; 564 in ICUs

Greece’s National Public Health Organisation (NPHO) on Monday reported 1,134 laboratory-confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in the country over the past 24 hours, of which 13 were detected in checks at the country’s borders. There were 46 deaths due to Covid-19 over the same period, while the number of Covid-19 patients in the country’s ICUs numbered 564.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 222,281 (daily rate of change 0.5 pct), of which 51.6 pct are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last seven days, 61 are considered linked to travel abroad and 1,744 to a known case.

Of the patients currently on ventilators, they have a median age of 68 and 68.4 pct are men, while 82.8 pct either suffer from an underlying ailment or are aged above 70 years old. A total of 1,494 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic. There were 461 hospital admissions of new patients throughout Greece in the last 24 hours (daily rate of change 8.73 pct), while the average number of admissions per day in the last seven days was 447.

With the 46 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic has risen to 7,137. Of these, 95.8 pct had either an underlying ailment or were aged over 70.

The median age of Covid-19 patients was 44 (from 0.2 and 105 years old) and the median age of those that died of coronavirus was 79 (0 to 103 years old).

From January 1, 2020 until the present, the laboratories testing for SAR-CoV-2 and who systematically report the total tests they carry out have tested 3,925,165 clinical samples, while the NPHO health units and teams carrying out Rapid Ag tests have tested 1,943,167 samples. The average for the last seven-day period is 41,476 tests a day.