Citizens can now report police ID loss online

Greek citizens who lose their police IDs may declare the loss online at gov.gr as of Tuesday (March 16), according to a joint decision by Citizen Protection and e-Governance ministers.

The steps in reporting the loss are through the gov.gr portal (“Citizen and daily life”, then “Citizen data and identification documents”, all in Greek).

The loss is reported directly to the police department where the lost ID was issued, cancelling it immediately, while a certificate is issued for use in other services.

Police-issued IDs are the most common identification means within Greece.