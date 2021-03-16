March 17, 2021

Teachers to hold 24hr strike on Thursday

March 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The Greek Primary Teachers’ Federation (DOE) has called a 24hr strike on Thursday, demanding more coronavirus testing and vaccinations for special education teachers. 

DOE will also hold a protest rally at the Ministry of Education at noon, to demand the hiring of more staff. 

In a statement, the teachers spoke of the ministry’s “outrageous indifference” and noted that children and teachers in special education schools are “exposed and unprotected”.

The federation added that despite promises for priority vaccinations to special education teachers, none have been carried out.

