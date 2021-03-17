March 18, 2021

German RND’s article on Greek COVID-free islands

March 17, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The German RND (Editor Network Germany) published a feature story on the small Greek COVID-free islands underlining that Greece is seeking to attract tourists.

Is it noted that on the small islands of Kastellorizo, Meghanisi, Kastos, Thymaina, Kalamos, Fournoi, Oinousses, all residents have been already vaccinated while the vaccination on the islands of Lipsi, Folegandros, Sikinos, Pserimos and Antipaxi the vaccination will soon be completed.

“Anyone who wishes to spend his holidays on these small islands should expect a kind of adventure but will also be rewarded with a marvellous island sensation,” said the article.

RND clarified that Greece is planning to open the tourism season on May 14 but only for those that have been vaccinated and can prove they have antibodies or show a negative PCR test “in order to avoid COVID-19 incidents on the COVID-free islands.”

