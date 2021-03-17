Greece registers 3,465 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 108 on Crete; 630 on ventilators

Greece registered 3,465 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 12 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Greece has confirmed 227,247 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +1.5 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 75 infections are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,966 to already confirmed cases.

A total of 630 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 81.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,516 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 406 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a drop of 8.97 pct since the previous day. The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals was 449 patients over the last 7 days.

There are also 56 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 7,252. Of these, 95.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

The median age of new infections is 44 years, while the median age of the deceased is 79.