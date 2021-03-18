March 19, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Greece registers 3,073 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 116 on Crete

March 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registered 3,073 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 4 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Greece has confirmed 230,317 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +1.4 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 67 infections are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,889 to already confirmed cases. 

A total of 645 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 82.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,537 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 525 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a rise of 29.31 pct since the previous day. The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals was 453 patients over the last 7 days. 

There are also 45 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 7,297. Of these, 95.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

The median age of new infections is 44 years, while the median age of the deceased is 79.

More Stories

Viral load in Chania’s and Platanias’s wastewater increasing

March 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Hopeful messages for Greek tourism from Russia

March 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 3,465 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 108 on Crete; 630 on ventilators

March 17, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 3,073 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 116 on Crete

March 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Viral load in Chania’s and Platanias’s wastewater increasing

March 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Hopeful messages for Greek tourism from Russia

March 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 3,465 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 108 on Crete; 630 on ventilators

March 17, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom