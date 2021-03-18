Greece registers 3,073 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 116 on Crete

Greece registered 3,073 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 4 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Greece has confirmed 230,317 infections from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +1.4 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 67 infections are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,889 to already confirmed cases.

A total of 645 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 82.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 1,537 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 525 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, a rise of 29.31 pct since the previous day. The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals was 453 patients over the last 7 days.

There are also 45 new confirmed deaths, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 7,297. Of these, 95.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

The median age of new infections is 44 years, while the median age of the deceased is 79.