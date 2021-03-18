Hopeful messages for Greek tourism from Russia

Greece is once again among the most popular prospective tourist destinations for Russians in 2021, with the travel agencies specialising in trips to Greece and local operators forecasting that, if conditions with respect to the health crisis permit, roughly 400,000 to 500,000 Russians will visit Greece this summer.

This hopeful message was the take away from the Russian tourist exhibition MITT 2021 held on March 16-18 in Moscow with the participation, after a year of absence, of the Greek National Tourist Organisation (GNTO).

The Greek participation was awarded on Wednesday with the ‘Bright Exhibiting’ award, which was received by the head of GNTO in Russia Polykarpos Efstathiou from the director of MITT, Artem Chernyshev.

Greece was participating as partner country this year, with a 153 sq. m pavilion dominated by the country’s new campaign slogan for Greek tourism – “All you want is Greece”.

Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis sent an invitation-message on the first day of the exhibition to the tour operators and to the press. “Traditionally, both luxury and pleasure tourism. along with pilgrimage tourism and of course the sun and the sea of Greece, steal the hearts of our friends, the tourists from Russia. We believe that this can be even further reinforced this year and we can have even more satisfied tourists,” he said.

AMNA